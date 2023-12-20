Azerbaijani PM meets Turkish vice-president [PHOTOS]

20 December 2023 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, who is on an official visit to the country, on December 20, Azernews reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting highlighted the importance of the official visit of the Turkish Vice President in terms of further strengthening good neighbourly and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Special attention was paid to the efforts of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the comprehensive development of strategic partnerships and alliances.

It was noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan and Turkey have always supported each other.

It was underlined that trade and economic cooperation have very high dynamics. Last year, the volume of mutual trade totaled about 6 billion US dollars, showing a 25% growth. In the first 11 months of the current year, the growth was 33 percent.

The sides discussed issues related to the expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in agriculture, humanitarian, educational, tourism, and other spheres.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz