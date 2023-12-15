Baku State Customs to use artificial intelligence to inspect cars

15 December 2023 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Main Customs Department of the State Customs Committee (SCC) will use artificial intelligence to inspect cars from 1 January 2024, Azernews reports.

In addition, from next year it is planned to apply a unified methodology for determining the customs value of goods, preliminary determination of customs payments, development of a practical guide for determining the origin of goods, and logical cross-checking of declaration schedules.

