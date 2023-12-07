China, Azerbaijan discuss green energy opportunities [PHOTOS]

7 December 2023 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with the President of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. Jiao Subin on 7 December, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of Azerbaijani-Chinese friendship and cooperation in political, trade-economic, investment, transportation and logistics, energy, agricultural, humanitarian and other sectors.

Potential projects for the development of Azerbaijan's green energy opportunities were discussed, the importance of cooperation documents signed in this field was emphasized, upcoming works and future goals were reviewed.

Restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories were also discussed at the meeting, and China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. was informed about the possibilities of cooperation in this direction.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz