Head of TOKI: Azerbaijan plays important role in reconstruction of earthquake-hit region [VIDEO]

7 December 2023 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

According to the "Cooperation agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye on construction of residential buildings, elementary school, kindergarten and cultural center in Kahramanmarash province of the Republic of Turkiye," reconstruction works will be carried out by Azerbaijan in one of the quarters affected by the earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, Azernews reports, citing local Turkish media outlets.

Media outlets noted that a certain amount has been allocated by Azerbaijan for the implementation of that project.

Besides, Ömer Bulut, the head of Turkiye's Collective Housing Administration Directorate (TOKI), made a statement to the media and the statement of the head of the department was widely covered in the Turkish media.

Demirören News Agency's (DHA) article on the subject says: "While the land improvement works for living and working places to be built in the Azerbaijani quarter of Kahramanmaras with the support of 100 million dollars from Azerbaijan, the head of TOKI Ömer Bulut and the chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Housing Construction State Agency Sadig Sadigov met on the spot with work. During the inspection of the area, which was attended by the Mayor of Kahramanmaraş, Hayrettin Güngören, Bulut and Sadigov received information about the latest situation from the people responsible for the construction. Ömer Bulut said that the construction of houses for earthquake victims in Kahramanmaraş continues at full speed."

Haber Türk website said that these apartments will be presented to their owners soon.

The headline of Ihlas News Agency (IHA) "Chairman of TOKI and Azerbaijani official inspected the area where the Azerbaijani neighborhood is being built" contains the following statements: "Azerbaijan, which plays an important role in the reconstruction of the earthquake region, will build a thousand houses in Kahramanmaras. In the city, the works of creating the Azerbaijan district have been started. Azerbaijan will pay for the 100 million dollar part of the neighborhood to be built on 320 hectares."

In the article, the head of TOKI said: "The area where the Azerbaijan neighborhood will be built is commercially important. Our Azerbaijani brothers had a request to keep that old history alive, besides that they will build about a thousand houses. The works have already started, and our intention is to complete the construction and hand it over to the rightful owners within a year."

The news was published by many media organizations in Turkiye.

It should be recalled that President Ilham Aliyev signed the "Cooperation agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye on construction of residential buildings, elementary school, kindergarten and cultural center in Kahramanmarash province of the Republic of Turkiye" signed in the city of Nakhchivan on November 22 this year and on September 25, 2023. signed the Law on approval of the Agreement.

