Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker is on official visit to Czech Republic

1 December 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

A parliamentary delegation headed by Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived on an official visit to the Czech Republic, Azernews reports, citing Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).

The delegation was met at Prague's Václav Havel International Airport by the head of the Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament on inter-parliamentary relations with Azerbaijan Jan Kubik, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Czech Republic Adish Mammadov, and other officials.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will stay at the Czech Parliament and during the meetings will exchange prospects for the development of Azerbaijan and Czech bilateral and inter-parliamentary relations, regional security, and other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz