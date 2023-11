29 November 2023 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the allocation of 4.5 million manat ($2.6 million) for the reconstruction of the Sugovushan‒Kalbajar (9 km)‒Aghdara‒Aghdam highway.

---

