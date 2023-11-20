Armenian terrorist who committed genocide against Azerbaijanis arrested in Khojaly [VIDEO]

20 November 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

According to the State Security Service press service, based on the information provided by Rashid Beglaryan about the Khojaly genocide, an investigation is being conducted, Azernews reports.

It was noted that complex investigations are being conducted on the facts of terrorism, crimes against peace and humanity, and war crimes committed in the past by illegal Armenian armed formations that existed in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The torture of Azerbaijani captives and other persons protected by international humanitarian law, previously detained in the children's hospital No. 3 located in the city of Khankandi, with restriction of their freedom, as well as other grave criminal acts against peace and humanity, war crimes, and participation in other forms in the activities of illegal Armenian armed formations, is arrested and charged under articles 112, 113, 115.2, 279.1, and 318.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The persons subjected to the above torture were identified and recognised as victims in the present criminal case.

During the interrogation, the accused, Rashid Beglaryan informed about his participation in the Khojaly tragedy of February 1992 and stated that on February 25, 1992, the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed formations acting under their command moved from the town of Khankandi to the town of Khojaly, where a large number of civilians live.

In accordance with a prearranged plan, during the attack, false promises were made to the surviving Azerbaijani civilians that they could safely pass through the Askeran district and enter the Aghdam district Up to 200 people, mostly women, children, and the elderly, moving along the coast in the direction of the Aghdam district, ambushed the Askeran and killed them with automatic weapons. After the personal belongings of the dead were looted by the members of the criminal group, their bodies were buried in the vicinity of the Askaran castle.

During the on-the-spot testimony, Rashid Beglaryan gave detailed information about the places where the criminal acts against the civilian population were committed.

At present, the investigations into the aforementioned criminal acts are ongoing.

