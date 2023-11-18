Azernews.Az

Saturday November 18 2023

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Sultanate of Oman

18 November 2023 17:54 (UTC+04:00)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has congratulated the Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports.

According to "Report" , this was written in the institution's "X" account.

"We congratulate the Sultanate Oman on National Day! Happy National Day!" - said in a congratulatory message from the Foreign Ministry.

