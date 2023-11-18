Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Sultanate of Oman

18 November 2023 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has congratulated the Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports.

We congratulate the Sultanate of Oman on the #NationalDay, and convey our best wishes to its people and government.



Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇴🇲@FMofOman pic.twitter.com/SnPxqlLYit — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 18, 2023

---

