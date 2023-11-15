First Lady of Turkiye: Let's take initiative to ensure peace in Palestine

15 November 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

"It is necessary to create a fund for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip." This was stated by the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan, in her address to the participants of the meeting of heads of state and government "One Heart for Palestine", held on November 15 in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

The First Lady said that solidarity is necessary now: "When we are together, our voice is stronger. Let's take the initiative to ensure peace in Palestine. It is necessary to create a fund for the reconstruction of Gaza with the participation of the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other structures.

Erdogan stressed that the UN Security Council should take urgent measures to resolve the crisis in the Middle East.

"I appeal to Israel and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. This conflict must be stopped."

---

