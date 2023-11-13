Armenia is proposed to withdraw from CSTO, EAEU, CIS

13 November 2023 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

A joint declaration was adopted during the forum "Armenia's Strategic Future: Armenia-Europe," held in Brussels on November 9–10, which was also attended by Secretary of the RA Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Azernews reports.

The text of the declaration notes that the forum participants declare Armenia's integration into Europe from a strategic perspective.

"We will support Armenia's comprehensive integration into the European Union, bilateral and mutually beneficial exchange and development of leading innovative technologies, exchange of business culture, experience, and skills, entry of Armenian producers to European markets, and expansion of European investment inflow to Armenia," the text reads.

The document also demands the Armenian authorities withdraw from the CSTO, EAEU, and CIS and continue relations with Russia exclusively in a bilateral format.

The forum participants state that:

- Armenia's strategic future is full membership in the European Union.

- Armenia's strategic future is integration into the Euro-Atlantic security system.

- Armenia's strategic future - development of democracy and the protection of fundamental human rights.

- Armenia's strategic future is to become part of the family of civilised nations.

