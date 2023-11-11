Foreign Ministry condemns Iranian ambassador's provocative and groundless opinions

11 November 2023 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has made a statement on Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Subhani regarding his biased views about Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

We strongly condemn the provocative and groundless opinions expressed by Mehdi Subhani, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia, during his interview with the Armenian "Civil Net" platform.

According to Azernews, this was stated by the head of the press service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, press secretary Aykhan Hajizadeh on the biased opinions expressed by Mehdi Subhani, the ambassador of Iran to Armenia.

According to him, these views, which undermine relations between Azerbaijan and Iran based on mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, are also in conflict with the views expressed by the President of Iran during the meeting between the presidents of the two countries on November 9, 2023, in Tashkent. Thus, during the mentioned meeting, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi, happily noted that Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial integrity after many years and that Karabakh has returned to Azerbaijan.

The spokesperson emphasized that we consider the Iranian President's words as provocation, as well as the Iranian ambassador's views against our territorial integrity and sovereignty against the background of positive dynamics in the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in recent times.

We expect Iran to prevent such steps that are not in line with the spirit of our relations, as well as to take appropriate steps regarding the views expressed by the ambassador.

