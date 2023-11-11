Agreement regarding Azerbaijan's construction in Kahramanmaras has been approved

11 November 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the agreement, which envisages the construction of residential buildings and social infrastructure facilities by the Azerbaijani government in Kahramanmaras province, Azernews reports, Turkish Official Gazette.

The purpose of this Cooperation Agreement is to regulate the main principles of the implementation of the construction project of residential buildings, elementary school, kindergarten and cultural center in one of the regions affected by the earthquake in Kahramanmaraş province of the Republic of Turkiye, under the conditions established by the Parties based on this Agreement, as well as within the framework of the valid national legislation of the Parties.

The government of Azerbaijan will allocate 100 million US dollars for the realization of the project.

Buildings and facilities to be built by the Executive Body of Azerbaijan at the expense of these funds will be given to the Government of the Republic of Turkiye free of charge.

The project will meet the urgent need for shelter in Kahramanmaraş province, which was affected by the earthquake that occurred on February 6, 2023 in Turkiye.

Within the scope of this Cooperation Agreement, the Housing Development Department of the Ministry of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change of the Republic of Turkey (TOKI) will act as the Executive Agency of the Turkish side, and the State Agency for Housing Construction of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MIDA) will act as the Executive Agency of the Azerbaijani side.

