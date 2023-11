7 November 2023 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

The salaries of servicemen in the Azerbaijan Special Forces of Defense Ministry increase. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing the salaries of servicemen of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, Azernews reports.

Under the decree, the monthly salaries of servicemen of the Special Forces of the Defense Ministry will see an average growth of 2.1 times.

