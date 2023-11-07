S Caucasus has ample opportunities for peace and stability: Foreign Ministry

7 November 2023 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the occasion of November 8—Victory Day. The statement notes that "at present, after the separatist regime established by Armenian armed formations and Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan has ceased to exist, there are ample opportunities for peace and stability in the region", Azernews reports.

"Against the background of these favourable conditions, Azerbaijan, remaining committed to the process of normalising relations between the two countries as well as the reintegration of the Armenians living in Garabagh, calls on Armenia to demonstrate a constructive and fair position in the peace process and to correctly perceive the realities of the region.

The Armenian side must finally realise that there is no alternative to peace and cooperation in the region," the statement reads.

"On Victory Day, November 8, we honour with deep respect and gratitude the memory of our martyrs (Shahids) who gave their lives for our independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty!", the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stressed.

