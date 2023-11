3 November 2023 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Charter of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science".

The "Charter of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science", adopted at the general meeting of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science, has been approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz