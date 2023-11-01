Speaker Gafarova: Azerbaijan wants to ensure peace and security in region

1 November 2023 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

"Azerbaijan wants to ensure peace and security in the region. Signing a peace agreement will ensure permanent peace in the region," National Assembly Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said during her official visit to the Republic of Korea during a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of that country, Jin Pyo Kim, talking about the current situation in the region, Azernews reports.

The Speaker gave her counterpart extensive information on Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation during the Patriotic War in 2020, reconstruction and restoration works in the territories liberated from occupation, and anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan on September 19–20 this year. The Chairman of the Milli Majlis regretfully emphasized that some countries do not want peace in the South Caucasus.

Chairman of the National Assembly Jin Pyo Kim emphasized the importance of observing international law and said Azerbaijan is making every effort to establish peace in the region. He expressed hope that these efforts will bear fruit and that Azerbaijan will achieve peace.

There are good opportunities for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea in various formats. In addition to traditional formats and organizations, our countries can cooperate in new formats of cooperation.

Speaker of the National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova said during the meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly Jin Pyo Kim that there are good opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea in various formats

According to him, one such format can be a cooperation mechanism with the participation of Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries, and the Republic of Korea, which can provide important opportunities and advantages in various spheres. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed confidence that cooperation of the Republic of Korea with the Organisation of Turkic States as a partner country could lead to important results due to cultural similarity and linguistic proximity.

At the meeting, the possibilities of cooperation in the field of transport were discussed and it was noted that the East-West Trans-Caspian Medium Corridor is a reliable and safe route connecting East and West. Sahiba Gafarova noted that the important role of Azerbaijan as a modern transport infrastructure and transit country is increasing. With the opening of the Zangazur corridor, this flow will expand even more.

Chairman of the National Assembly Jin Pyo Kim said there are similarities and common features between Azerbaijan and Korea and emphasized the importance of the geographical location of both countries. He said both Azerbaijan and Korea are countries connecting seas and continents. This also contributes to the further development of our relations and brings our states closer to each other by establishing equality for both countries.

