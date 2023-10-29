Azernews.Az

29 October 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)
Working group being created for repatriation and rehabilitation of minor Azerbaijani citizens in difficult life situations abroad

The Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers will create a working group to coordinate measures for the repatriation and rehabilitation of minor citizens in difficult life situations abroad.

This is reflected in the "Rules for the repatriation and rehabilitation of minor citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are in difficult life situations abroad", a decree in connection with which was signed today by President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

