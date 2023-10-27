Azerbaijan treats outstanding personalities of Georgia with great respect [PHOTOS]

27 October 2023 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

On October 27, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who were on a visit to Georgia, took part in the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of the new building of the Tbilisi State Professional Azerbaijani Drama Theatre named after Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov made a speech at the foundation-laying ceremony.

"Cultural ties based on historical roots have for centuries been the main factor for the Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples to live in conditions of friendship, good neighbourliness, peace and mutual understanding.

Historically, both Azerbaijan and Georgia have shown great respect and special sympathy for the national and spiritual values, culture, language, religion, art and literature of our peoples.

Many prominent figures and great personalities of Azerbaijan (Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Mirza Shafi Vazeh, Fatali Khan Khoyski) lived and created in Georgia, where they gained immortality.

Similarly, many cultural and art figures, prominent figures of Georgia, worked in Azerbaijan and made an important contribution to our public and cultural life.

As a historical confirmation of the abovementioned, we can mention the beginning of the Tbilisi State Professional Azerbaijani Drama Theatre in 1872 in the city of Tbilisi.

During the long activity of the theatre, immortal works of classics of Georgian, Azerbaijani, and world literature were staged with great success.

Today it is a historical event breathing new life into the Tbilisi State Professional Azerbaijani Drama Theatre named after the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

"We highly appreciate the decision to locate the new theatre building in an important and beautiful corner of the city of Tbilisi," says the Minister.

"I would like to take this opportunity to share with you some moments about great leader Heydar Aliyev's warm attitude towards Georgia.

While leading Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev always showed a friendly attitude towards neighbouring countries. As for Georgia, this is a special case.

During both administrations, Heydar Aliyev treated Georgia and the Georgian people with great respect, special attention and care.

We all remember well the strong friendship between Heydar Aliyev, who visited Georgia many times, and the late head of Georgia Eduard Shevardnadze, based on mutual trust.

Thanks to their leadership, solid foundations were laid for the development of relations between our countries in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and all other fields.

The political careers of both leaders were characterised by originality and marked by similar historical events. Thus, they continued their political activity for the second time as the head of an independent state at the request of their people.

While leading their country, among other areas, they paid special attention, care, and sensitivity to the national-spiritual values, language, religion, culture, art and music of their people and did everything possible to protect and develop them. this heritage.

I should also note that Heydar Aliyev was a great admirer of Georgian art, literature, music, and cinema," the Prime Minister said.

He noted that in the modern era President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili preserve the rich historical traditions we have inherited, protect the national interests of our independent states developing through democracy, and lead them to great achievements.

"I hope that the professional creative team of this theatre, which we have established today, will properly use the wonderful conditions that will be created here and will play an active role in the cultural life of Tbilisi with new projects and performances.

This, in turn, will contribute to the strengthening of good neighbourly, friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the rapprochement of our peoples.

I am confident that this theatre will not only become a worthy gift for lovers of culture and art, but will also add special beauty to the appearance of the city of Tbilisi, which perfectly synthesizes history, antiquity, and modernity, and will become a cultural centre of the capital of Georgia.

It is noteworthy that laying the foundation stone of the new building of this cultural centre named after Heydar Aliyev coincides with the current year - the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

A number of events were also held in Georgia on the occasion of the prestigious jubilee of Heydar Aliyev.

On behalf of myself, the government, and the people of Azerbaijan, I express gratitude to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the government, and the people of Georgia for the respect and honour shown to the dear memory of the Great Leader.

I would like to note one point: as always in Azerbaijan, the outstanding personalities of Georgia are treated with great respect and honour.

Thus, these days in Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, a memorial plaque has been erected in front of the building where the famous Georgian poet Nikoloz Baratashvili once lived, created, and worked.

At the same time, the Georgian State Drama Theatre operating in the Gakh district of Azerbaijan was named after the great Georgian writer Ilya Chavchavadze and was decorated accordingly.

