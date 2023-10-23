Azerbaijani Prime Minister to participate in IV International Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi

23 October 2023 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov will participate in the IV International Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

This is reported on the official website of the event. The Forum will be held on October 26-27.

The Forum will focus on topics such as the growing role of the Middle Corridor, new architecture of the East-West trade, digital connectivity, diversification in the energy sector, tourism sustainability, and diversified investments for a resilient future. The Investment Forum will provide companies with networking and partnership opportunities.

The Fourth Tbilisi Silk Road Forum is an important event that will bring together high-ranking officials and business representatives from over 60 countries.

