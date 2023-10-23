Azerbaijani-Turkish joint tactical exercise Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023 kicks off [VIDEO]

23 October 2023 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

The joint tactical exercise "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" with the participation of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army and Turkish Armed Forces begins, Azernews reports.

The joint tactical exercises held in different directions of Azerbaijan, including Baku city, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and liberated territories, involve a total of up to 3,000 personnel of different types of troops of both countries, 130 armored vehicles, up to 100 artillery guns, more than 20 aviation and flight vehicles, engineering equipment and small bots.

During the exercises, using the methods of modern combat, various tasks are carried out on the use of artillery, aviation, and other types of troops in combat operations, the organization of their interaction, the erection of pontoon bridges across rivers, and the landing of paratroopers in the depths of the conditional enemy.

The Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023 joint tactical exercise focuses on ensuring combat coherence in the interaction of troops, improving command and control, exchanging experience, and enhancing the professionalism of personnel.



