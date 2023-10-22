Toronto-Delhi flight makes emergency land at Baku airport

22 October 2023 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

The captain of the "Air Canada" airliner flying Toronto-Delhi sent an emergency landing request to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

It was informed that the reason for this was low oil pressure in the left engine of the plane.

"Boeing 777" successfully landed at Baku airport at 15:58 local time. There were 301 passengers and 16 crew members on the plane.

Currently, the plane is being inspected and a complex of necessary measures is being organized to determine all the circumstances and causes of the incident.

