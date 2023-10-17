Azernews.Az

17 October 2023 16:21 (UTC+04:00)
Group of servicemen and aviation equipment of Turkish Armed Forces arrive in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

“A group of military personnel and aviation equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces will be involved in joint tactical exercises dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye arrived in Azerbaijan,” Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

“The joint tactical exercises are planned to be conducted on October 23-25 in several directions, including Baku city, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the liberated territories,” the ministry said.

