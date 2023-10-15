We celebrate 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev by continuing his policy and honoring his historical heritage - President Ilham Aliyev

15 October 2023 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

This year is the “Year of Heydar Aliyev”. We have been celebrating the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev throughout the year. How do we celebrate? We celebrate it by continuing his policy and honoring his historical heritage, said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech after raising the national flag of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi.

“I spent the Great Leader's birthday (100th anniversary-ed) in Shusha. I remember his 50th birthday very well. In 1973, we celebrated it at home only with the family. I also remember his 60th birthday too. I was working in Moscow at the time. There were no guests there either. To celebrate his 70th birthday with my father, I went to Nakhchivan. And his 80th birthday, his health was not so good any more, we celebrated it in the hospital in Ankara, in the canteen of that hospital. This is why we had to celebrate my father's 100th birthday in Shusha, which has a great symbolic meaning for us and has a special place in the heart of every Azerbaijani. There, addressing the people of Azerbaijan, I expressed my heartfelt words,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz