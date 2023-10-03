Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 3 2023

Azerbaijani FM discusses with Archbishop defense of rights of all people of Garabagh [PHOTOS]

3 October 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by the British Ambassador.

The British Ambassador noted that the sides changed opinions on important issues. He also added that the meeting discussed ongoing humanitarian aid and the protection of the rights of all residents of Garabagh.

---

