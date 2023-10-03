President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Germany

3 October 2023 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of October 3 - German Unity Day.

We attach great importance to the development of relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany. It is gratifying that our countries enjoy the active and fruitful cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian areas.

Azerbaijan is determined to strengthen relations with Germany and continue mutually beneficial cooperation. I am sure that both our intergovernmental relations and our mutually beneficial interaction within the European Union will continue to develop and strengthen.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Germany everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 September 2023

---

