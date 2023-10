2 October 2023 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

An exhibition was organized in Baku on October 2 as part of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, Azernews reports.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev.

---

