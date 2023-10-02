Azerbaijan Pavilion begins work at Doha Expo 2023 [PHOTOS]

2 October 2023 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the Azerbaijani pavilion, created at the International Horticultural Exhibition 2023 in Doha under the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, began work, Azernews reports.

Doha Expo 2023, which will be held from October 2 to March 28, 2024, was organized under the theme “Green Desert, Better Environment”.

Our National Pavilion showcases the richness of Azerbaijan's flora in keeping with the overall theme of Doha Expo. In the pavilion, plant compositions were created according to climatic zones. Here visitors are conveyed the beauty of the Kharibulbul rose, which is the crown of the Garabagh flora.

The pavilion also displays exhibits and information about Azerbaijani culture. Folk crafts such as carpet weaving, coppersmithing, net weaving, national costumes, and the Mugham trio are presented here.

More than 70 countries and about 20 international organizations are represented at the exhibition. During the exhibition, visitors will be able to get acquainted with the topics of modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainable development.

The 1.7 million square meter event site is located in Al-Bidda Park, one of Doha's largest parks. Here the territory is divided into 3 zones: the International Zone, where pavilions are presented, the Family Zone, where fun events will be held, and the Cultural Zone, where various debates, conferences, and exhibitions will be organized.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz