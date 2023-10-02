President: We continue our efforts to develop space industry in Azerbaijan

2 October 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan became a member of a global space club more than a decade ago and has two telecommunication satellites and one Earth observation satellite, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while addressing the opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, Azernews reports.

“We continue our efforts to develop space industry in Azerbaijan,” the head of state added.

