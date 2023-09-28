President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony of 4th residential complex in Zangilan city [PHOTOS]

28 September 2023 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today laid a foundation stone for the 4th residential complex in the city of Zangilan.

The head of state was informed about the complex.

The residential complex has a total area of 2 hectares. In accordance with the approved Master plan, it is planned to build 3-storey, 4-storey and 5-storey buildings comprised of 131 apartments in the residential complex.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the fourth residential complex.

