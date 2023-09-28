Speaker of Milli Majlis meets with her Irish counterpart [PHOTOS]

28 September 2023 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, who is on a business visit to Ireland, met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Irish Parliament Sean Offergail, Azernews reports, citing Milli Majlis.

Welcoming the Speaker of Milli Majlis, the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Irish Parliament expressed satisfaction with the first visit of the Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament to Ireland. Sean Offergail noted that the Irish Parliament was working on establishing a friendship group with the Azerbaijani Parliament, and expressed confidence that it would contribute to further strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties.

He noted that his country is interested in investing in foreign countries, and developing relations in the spheres of economy and tourism. He shared his opinion on Azerbaijan's leading role in the region and said that Azerbaijan is a reliable energy partner of Europe. The Irish Speaker emphasized the importance of mutual visits for further development of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries and in other fields and talked about the existing opportunities in this sphere.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her gratitude for the hospitality shown to the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation and noted that there is a good potential for further development of relations between the parliaments in education, culture, and humanitarian spheres.

At the meeting, the Chairman of Milli Majlis gave detailed information about the situation in the South Caucasus, including Azerbaijan, especially in the Garabagh region. Sahiba Ghafarova reminded that by liberating its lands from the occupation of Armenia, Azerbaijan ensured the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and offered the other side a peace agreement based on 5 principles of international law. He noted with regret that Armenia has not signed that document for almost 3 years. The Milli Majlis Speaker also drew attention to the fact that Armenia continues political blackmail against Azerbaijan internationally with groundless statements such as "blockade" and "humanitarian crisis".

According to the speaker, Armenia has not withdrawn its 10,000 soldiers from Karabakh during this period, provided them with financial support, arms, and ammunition, as well as supported the so-called regime in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan. Sahiba Gafarova also drew attention to the fact that during the past period, Armenia has organized provocations on the border and continues to mine the territories of Azerbaijan.

She said that, last week the number of these provocations increased even more. Thus, as a result of the explosion of mines planted by Armenian Armed groups for terrorist purposes, civilians and policemen were killed and wounded. All this forced Azerbaijan to launch the local anti-terrorist activities.

Sahiba Gafarova said that the purpose of the activity was to prevent possible military provocations and terrorist acts by illegal Armenian armed formations in Garabagh, as well as to withdraw terrorist groups from the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan.

The local anti-terrorist activities were also aimed at ensuring the safety of the civilian population, including civilian workers involved in reconstruction works in the area and military personnel, as well as the restoration of the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan. She emphasized that the civilian population and objects were not targeted during the anti-terrorist activities, and these measures were carried out in full compliance with international law, including international humanitarian law.

Speaker Sahiba Ghafarova said that on 20 September, taking into account the request of the representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh, an agreement on a complete ceasefire was reached. According to this agreement, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces located in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan should lay down their arms, leave their combat positions and military posts, and be completely disarmed.

The Chairman said discussions are being held on the issues of integration of the Armenian population living in Garabagh into Azerbaijani society, and two meetings have already been held with representatives of the Armenian community of Garabagh. Humanitarian aid and foodstuffs were sent to Khankendi. Necessary conditions have been created so that Armenians wishing to go to Armenia could leave the region without obstacles and problems, and people wishing to live in Garabagh could stay there. Speaker Sahiba Ghafarova expressed hope that the peace agreement will finally be signed.

Speaker Sahiba Ghafarova then signed the memorial book of the parliament.

Afterward, a welcoming ceremony for the Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova was held in the halls of the House of Representatives and the Senate of the Republic of Ireland.

