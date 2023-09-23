Azerbaijan sends fuel to Armenian minority in Garabagh [PHOTOS]

23 September 2023 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Two vehicles with fuel belonging to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) were sent to the currently opened Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road, Azernews reports.

At present, the vehicles with fuel are travelling in the direction of Khankendi. The fuel will be distributed first of all among gardens, emergency medical services and firefighters.

It should be noted that at a meeting held on 21 September in the town of Yevlakh, representatives of Armenian residents asked to send fuel to the region.

---

