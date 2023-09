22 September 2023 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Six vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross are moving from Khankendi to Khojavand, Azernews reports.

The Armenians will take the wounded from the Khojavand hospital and return.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz