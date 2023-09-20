Azerbaijan Armed Forces do not fire at Khankendi - Ministry of Defense

20 September 2023 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

The information spread on some Armenian social media accounts over the alleged Azerbaijan Armed Forces shelling Khankendi once again does not reflect the truth and is aimed at disinformation, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"We categorically deny this spread information. We state once again that units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan target and destroy only legitimate military facilities and military infrastructure with high-precision weapons."

---

