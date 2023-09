17 September 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake hit the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republic Seismological Service Center under ANAS.

The Bureau said that on September 17, at 02:51 local time, an earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 147 km east of the Gala station.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.6 and the epicenter was located at a depth of 62 km.

The earthquake was not felt in Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz