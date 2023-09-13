Another convoy with 123 residents returns to Aghali [PHOTOS]

13 September 2023 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

On September 13, another migration convoy set off from Masazir village in the Absheron district towards the rebuilt Aghali village in Zangilan district, Azernews reports.

On September 13, another group of IDPs, made up of 25 families or 123 people, left the Masazir village of the Absheron district for the rebuilt Aghali village of the Zangilan district. The IDPs, who temporarily settled in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, and other residential areas in the Absheron district previously, will start living in their homeland. They are residents of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Aghali villages, which were completely destroyed by the Armenians during the occupation.

The residents of Aghali thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

The distribution of houses was carried out by drawing lots which is the currently valid rule for providing new residential areas to internally displaced persons, based on the principles of transparency and fairness. The ceremony of drawing lots was held on September 8 in the Repatriation Department of the State Committee.

The departure ceremony was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, the special representative of the Azerbaijani President in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, Zangilan District Executive Power, and other officials.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the village of Aghali has been provided for 133 families - 649 people. The process of resettlement will continue in the village.

