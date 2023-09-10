Azerbaijani MFA thanks countries & organizations that condemn so-called elections in Garabagh

10 September 2023 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan thanked the countries and organizations that condemned the so-called elections in Garabagh.

According to Azernews, Aykhan Hajizadeh, the head of the press service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote about this in his account on the "X" social network.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Turkic States, the European External Action Service, the Ambassador of Great Britain to Azerbaijan, we appreciate your position on condemning the illegal "elections" held in the Garabagh region", - the Foreign Ministry official wrote in the post.

