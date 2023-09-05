Azerbaijani Defense Minister expresses condolences to Pakistan

5 September 2023 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General, Zakir Hasanov has expressed condolences to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Azernews reports with reference to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The letter reads:

"I am deeply saddened by the information about the death of Naval Forces servicemen of brotherly Pakistan, as a result of a helicopter crash in the city of Gwadar, Balochistan state. May Allah rest the souls of the deceased! I share the grief of their relatives and friends and express my deepest condolences to their families. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace and the memory of them live in our hearts forever."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz