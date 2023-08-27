All pro-Armenian politicians in US and Europe should be investigated, says Aide to President
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev shared an excerpt on X from the US publication "The New York Post" about the possible illegal actions of the wife of Senator Bob Menendez and called for further investigation of the activities of pro-Armenian politicians.
According to Azernews, the post reads:
"Money Talks! All anti-Azerbaijani pro-armenian lobbyists and politicians in the United States and Europe need to be further investigated."
The title of the news in "The New York Post" shared by H. Hajiyev reads:
"Sen. Bob Menendez’s wife sold $400K in gold bars months before his office admitted he was facing federal probe"
Money Talks! All anti-Azerbaijani pro-armenian lobbyists and politicians in the United States and Europe need to be further investigated.— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) August 27, 2023
"Sen. Bob Menendez’s wife sold $400K in gold bars months before his office admitted he was facing federal probe"https://t.co/itYeHuhgKU pic.twitter.com/5X45jyOztM
