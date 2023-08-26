Turkish national Defence Minister arrives in Baku [PHOTOS]

26 August 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry welcomed a delegation headed by Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkiye Mr. Yashar Gular to Heydar Aliyev International Airport on August 26, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Within the framework of the official visit, it is planned to discuss various aspects of military cooperation between our countries, regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

---

