Sunday August 13 2023

IV Diaspora Youth Summer Camp started in Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

13 August 2023 10:26 (UTC+04:00)
Within the framework of events dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the IV Diaspora Youth Summer Camp has started in Nakhchivan, Azernews reports, citing Diaspora.

The Summer Camp was organised jointly by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The guests first visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev majestically rising on the main square of Nakhchivan city and laid flowers and wreaths in front of it.

