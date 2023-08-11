Western Azerbaijan Community calls Pashinyan to stop manipulations

11 August 2023 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

The community of Western Azerbaijan calls on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to refrain from false propaganda, slander, and manipulation against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The community of Western Azerbaijan, in connection with the statements of Nikol Pashinyan on August 11, 2023, declares that Armenia, which has kept Azerbaijani territories under occupation for 30 years, carried out ethnic cleansing and genocide against Azerbaijanis, is an obstacle to peace in the region.

“Unfortunately, the “democrat” Nikol Pashinyan continued this policy of his predecessors and completely destroyed the negotiation process with his statement “Garabagh is Armenia and that’s it”, which he voiced in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. We also remind Nikol Pashinyan that the person he appointed as head of the National Security Service, who later went to fight against Azerbaijan during the 44-day war, and soon shamefully fled from Karabakh, made a statement “We will not return an inch of land to Azerbaijan”, and the former defense minister, who considered himself a "genius strategist", went even further and threatened Azerbaijan with a "new war for new territories." The fact that Armenia, which for 30 years has ignored UN Security Council resolutions and even prided itself on occupying foreign territories, now hopes for a piece of paper by a certain Luis Ocampo, a man with a dark past, is a clear example of the sad state of official Yerevan. We call on the Prime Minister of Armenia to refrain from false propaganda on the topic of "genocide", slander, and manipulations against Azerbaijan.

The community of Western Azerbaijan believes that if the Prime Minister of Armenia is really interested in peace, then first of all he must put an end to such utopian and provocative ideas as "the Baku-Khankendi dialogue within the framework of the international mechanism." We, as a Community, perceive this as a continuation of the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan, but now in a different form,” the statement says.

The community of Western Azerbaijan reminds the Prime Minister of Armenia that, on the one hand, the call for “dialogue with the Armenian residents of Garabagh within the framework of the international approach "no population - no problem" are absolutely unacceptable and dangerous. The Community of Western Azerbaijan calls on Nikol Pashinyan not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, not to drag out the process of peace negotiations under various artificial pretexts, and to start a dialogue with the Community to discuss the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis."

