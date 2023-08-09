Some 93 residents of Lachin leave for their hometown [PHOTOS]

9 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the return of former IDPs to the reconstructed city of Lachin continues, Azernews reports.

Thus, on August 9, the next group. made up of 23 families - 93 people, left Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Garadag district, Baku, for Lachin city.

As a result of the victory won by the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, it was possible for IDPs to return to their homeland voluntarily, safely, and with dignity after 30 years. The residents of Lachin City expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for being surrounded by comprehensive state care, to the brave Azerbaijani Army and to the Azerbaijani heroic soldiers and officers that liberated Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and commemorated the martyrs.

The families will settle in the houses where they used to live in Lachin before the Armenian invasion, which was restored or rebuilt based on the instructions of the head of state after liberation.

With this, 203 families, i.e. 793 people, were permanently settled in Lachin City.

