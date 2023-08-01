Azerbaijan gives new powers to Central Bank following presidential decree

1 August 2023 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has been given new powers.

This issue has been reflected in the amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan, approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, tax authorities and their officials can provide information about taxpayers to other agencies only in specific cases and in compliance with the procedures established by legislation.

