Barda-Aghdam motorway to be soon put into operation [PHOTO]

1 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The four-lane Barda-Aghdam motorway has been built in accordance with the I technical category. The State Agency "Azerbaijan Automobile Roads" informed on Monday that the length of the Barda-Aghdam motorway is 44.5 km, Azernews reports.

In accordance with the "Construction norms and rules", excavation works, construction of a new earth bed, two layers of road base, and asphalt concrete pavement using the thickness and necessary materials envisaged by the project have been completed. According to the project, construction works on artificial structures, road junctions, and bridges, as well as the construction of round culverts, rectangular water crossings, and subways were also 100 percent completed.

Thus, construction of road bridges with lengths of 91.3 and 18.2 meters was successfully carried out and completed at the 25th and 40th kilometers of the Barda-Aghdam road, road junctions with lengths of 66 and 43 meters at the 14th and 42nd kilometers, as well as overland pedestrian crossings envisaged at the 4th, 14th and 16th kilometers.

The construction of footpaths along the road, concrete curbs, pavements, and tames was also completed.

At the 29th kilometer of the road, at the location of the Pit stop, construction work is ongoing.

Currently, the third layer of asphalt concrete pavement is being constructed along the road and lampposts are being installed. The third layer of asphalt concrete pavement has already been completed on the first 10 kilometers of the road.

In general, 88 percent of the planned works have been completed. It is planned to complete the construction of the new road in the near future. For this purpose, the necessary amount of force has been attracted to the territory.

It should be noted that the Barda-Aghdam motorway is being constructed up to the city of Aghdam, which was liberated from occupation. The first 14 kilometers of the road pass within the limits of Barda city and cover several settlements of Barda district. In total, the road covers more than 20 settlements, including the cities of Barda and Aghdam.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz