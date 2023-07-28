Reconstruction of roads used by 51,000 people continues in Masalli [PHOTO]

28 July 2023 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Capital reconstruction of Lengan, Ahmedli, Tekla-Vilash, Tekla-Mollagasanli, Hasanli-Kochekli, Bala-Tekla-Sharafa, Gadirli-Hallikali, Huseynhajili-Ondjegala highways in Masalli district, which branches off from the 4th kilometer of Masalli railway line, is underway, Azernews reports.

The Public Relations Department of the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan has informed, that the width of roads with a total length of 38 kilometers will be increased to 10 meters. The works on these roads are carried out in accordance with the technological sequence and quality. Within the framework of the reconstruction works, carried out with the involvement of sufficient forces and means at the construction sites, the works on improvement of roads of predominantly unpaved and gravel composition on the 4th technical level are being carried out.

Within the framework of the project, excavation works on Lengan (1.4 km), Akhmedli (1.4 km), Tekla-Mollahasanli (2 km), Gadirli-Hallily (3 km), Hasanli-Kyojekli (6.9 km) and Huseyngajili-Ondzhegala (9 km) road sections, installation of drainage pipes, construction of road base and laying of double new asphalt concrete pavement have been completed. Road shoulders are currently being reinforced at these locations.

As part of the works, the existing road bridges located on the Vilash, Takhta, and Aggobu rivers in the Tekla-Vilash section of the project have been repaired. These works have also been completed on the Tekla-Vilash road section (9 km) and double asphalt concrete pavement has already been laid on the 3.8 km section of the road. This part of the project is being constructed under technical categories III and IV.

On the Bala-Tekla-Sharaf section (5.3 km), unsuitable asphalt is currently being milled.

According to the "Construction Norms and Rules", the last stage of the project will include the installation of stops, road signs, and horizontal road marking lines.

The purpose of the road reconstruction is to ensure the transportation of 51,000 people living in 27 settlements along the road and facilitate freight and passenger traffic by providing unimpeded access to the district center as well as to the state border Baku-Alat-Astara-Iran highway.



