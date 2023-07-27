Azerbaijani President is best guarantor of security for Karabakh Armenians

27 July 2023 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Network expert platform aired the next episode of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The guest of the program was Igor Korotchenko, director of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies.

Korotchenko said that the best guarantor of the security of Karabakh's Armenian residents is Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, a man who is responsible for his words and who has international authority.

"Azerbaijan is not just one of many countries, it is a state that won the second Karabakh war, which leads the Non-Aligned Movement and during the years of Azerbaijan's presidency in the DP this organization has reached absolutely new frontiers. Azerbaijan is a guarantor of the EU's energy security and finally, it is a country that is looking to the future. Of course, if the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with his experience, with his intelligence, with his strategic goal-setting says that it will be so, then it will be so. Of course, Baku will not allow anyone to get involved in this problem," the expert said.

Korotchenko noted that the Karabakh economic region is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly said, Baku considers Armenians living compactly in Karabakh as citizens of Azerbaijan.

"In general, Azerbaijan's approach is characterized not only by pragmatism, but also by humanism, and at the same time by a desire to do everything possible to turn these pages of bloody history that lasted 30 years. Azerbaijan won the second Karabakh War by defeating and forcing Armenia to capitulate. And further, Azerbaijan behaved very nobly. It extended its hand and said that firstly it wants to sign a peace treaty with Armenia on the basis of five basic principles proposed by President Ilham Aliyev so that interstate relations would be based on new realities, in accordance with which the two countries - Azerbaijan and Armenia - would clearly undertake their obligations. And after the delimitation and demarcation of the state border, all issues will be resolved. Baku has made it clear that contrary to insinuations of "ethnic cleansing" and "genocide", it is ready to peacefully integrate the Armenian inhabitants of Karabakh. Moreover, Baku appointed a special commissioner who met with Armenian representatives and said that Azerbaijan was ready to discuss the issues. After that, a new step was taken when representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh were invited to Baku in order to start concrete negotiations on peaceful integration," he stressed.

Korotchenko believes that a detailed roadmap for the integration of Karabakh's Armenian residents should be developed.

"In the implementation of reintegration and establishment of peace, the basic principle is the complete withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from the territory of Karabakh, their disarmament," he added.

Referring to the issue of the Armenian side's refusal to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road for humanitarian cargo, Korotchenko stressed that this is precisely the Armenian genocide that the separatists' "leadership" in Khankendi is arranging.

"Here it is, in its purest form, the genocide of Armenians, which the Armenians themselves are arranging against their tribesmen. I am more than sure that all these video footage with claims about the alleged existence of "famine" in this region are nothing but staging. We all know very well how it is done. There is an option of supplying any goods, equipment, and food through Aghdam. But they consciously do not go for it, because this is the way to reintegration. Reintegration into Azerbaijani society is the way to a bright future for the Armenian residents of Karabakh," he stressed.

The full issue of the program.

---

