AzerGold holds meeting with Swiss refining company

24 July 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of the Swiss refining company Argor-Heraeus have visited Azerbaijan aiming to refine gold and silver alloys produced by AzerGold CSC and sell them on the foreign market, Azernews reports.

The company representatives held several meetings at the AzerGold office and visited Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area as well.

Vice-President of the international company, the Financial Director of the Global Business Department Frank Mohrhardt, and the Compliance Officer Mar'yana Cheterbok evaluated the activities of the CSC according to international requirements and transparency criteria. Thus, the delegation got to know the production and manufacturing process, environmental protection, health and labor safety, working conditions created for workers and other areas.

Argor-Heraeus is one of four of the world's major gold refiners located on Swiss soil. In addition to Argor-Heraeus, the others are Valcambi in Balerna, Pamp in Castel San Pietro, and Metalor in Neuchâtel. In an average year, Switzerland refines about 70 percent of the world's gold. The company provides its clients with the best possible service in terms of quality, speed, and cost-effectiveness while complying with environmental laws by employing the most advanced available technologies and using only sworn essayers, trained and supervised by the Swiss central office for the control of precious metals.

AzerGold CSC is a joint venture between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the World Gold Council. It is the first gold mining company in the South Caucasus region and is the largest gold producer in Azerbaijan. AzerGold CSC is the only gold producer in the region to have a fully integrated gold production cycle, from exploration and mining to refining and marketing. The company is committed to the highest standards of environmental, health, and safety management, and has been certified to the international standards of ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001.

The visit of Argor-Heraeus to Azerbaijan is a testament to the country's growing importance in the global gold market. With a reliable partner like AzerGold CSC, Argor-Heraeus is well-positioned to refine and market gold and silver alloys from the region to the world.

It was noted that a positive opinion was formed as the initial result of monitoring, and it was emphasized that the activity of AzerGold is organized within the framework of international mining standards, norms, and principles.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz