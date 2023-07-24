Azerbaijan Cyber Security Centre plans to train thousand specialists in next three year

24 July 2023 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Cyber Security Centre held its first Graduates' Day on 24 July.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov congratulated the graduates and praised the role of the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Centre, Azernews reports.

Deputy said, that cyber security has already become a national security issue and should be an integral part of strategic planning. "A significant role in this regard belongs to the Cyber Security Centre of Azerbaijan, where we are holding the first Alumni Day today. We all realise the critical importance of cyber security and therefore the need for a proactive approach in the field of cyber security is overdue," Mammadov said.

The centre, established with the support of Israel's Technion University, plans to train about a thousand specialists in the next three years. "The centre received applications from 2,300 people. Of them, we selected 60 people, among them 14 girls. This is a huge success in the field of technology," the deputy minister added.

