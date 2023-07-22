International Court of Justice backtracts from its refusal of Armenian claims over Lachin BCP

22 July 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

The International Court of Justice has deleted its publication on its Twitter page in connection with its decision to reject Armenia's lawsuit for Azerbaijan to withdraw its border guards from the Lachin border crossing point and Lachin road, Azernews reports.

The International Court of Justice was apparently unable to resist the pressure exerted on it by the Armenian lobby. The publication, dated 14 July, has since disappeared.

Although the court's decision was fair, as it was Azerbaijan's absolute right to establish a border checkpoint on the Lachin road to prevent the illegal transfer of personnel, ammunition, mines, and other military equipment from Armenia to Armenian armed formations on Azerbaijani territory.

Since then, Armenia has been desperately trying to prevent peace talks with Azerbaijan, as well as the integration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society.

Numerous images obtained from the border, showing ICRC vehicles carrying humanitarian supplies passing by the checkpoint, as well as the Armenian inhabitants of Karabakh themselves, are the exact opposite of what Armenia propagates.

Thus, this was yet another "move" by the Armenian side to deliberately obstruct the peace process with Azerbaijan, and to continue spreading lies, and unfortunately, the International Court of Justice seems to support this.

