Baku hosts 9th meeting of Council of ECO Heads of Customs Administration [PHOTOS]

21 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 9th meeting of the Council of Heads of Customs of ECO (CHCA) has started today in Baku at the Regional Office for Capacity Building (ROCB) of the European Region of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee (SCC).

According to the Committee's report, the meeting, which is being held in a mixed format, is attended by representatives of customs services of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Iran.

The agenda of the meeting, led by Committee Chairman Sahin Bagirov, was approved and a discussion was held.

---

